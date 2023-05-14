United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of United Rentals worth $416,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI stock opened at $331.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

