Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valens Semiconductor from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 1,439.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 397,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,776,240 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 255,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 77,360 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

