Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,342 shares of company stock valued at $69,690,119 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

