Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.