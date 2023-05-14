Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,564,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,279.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,084.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,337.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

