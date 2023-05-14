Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $427.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.12. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.90 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

