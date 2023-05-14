Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

