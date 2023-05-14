Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,978 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BWA opened at $44.11 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.