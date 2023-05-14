Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.83. The stock had a trading volume of 115,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,516. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

