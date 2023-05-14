Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.70. 3,025,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,307. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

