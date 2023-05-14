Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after acquiring an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

