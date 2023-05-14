Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 503 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 680,997 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,603,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,789,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 324,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

