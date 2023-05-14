Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 129,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 623,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after buying an additional 105,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.