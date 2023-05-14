Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

