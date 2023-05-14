Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $578,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

