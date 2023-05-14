Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of YETI opened at $40.84 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. YETI had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $486.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

