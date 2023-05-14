Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 6.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

