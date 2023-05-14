Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AZN opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

