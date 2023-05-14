Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

