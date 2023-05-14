Verge (XVG) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $327,044.95 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,922.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00308088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00571434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00426817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,339,394 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

