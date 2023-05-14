Vertcoin Market Cap Tops $5.10 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $67,634.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,250.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00316839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00566243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00438089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,752,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

