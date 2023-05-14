Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.0781

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $66,308.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00309574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00571387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00427491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,750,885 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

