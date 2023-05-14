Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,570.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,907,785 shares of company stock worth $34,218,117 over the last three months. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertex by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after buying an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vertex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

