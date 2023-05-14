Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Lifted by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $392,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.59.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $347.41 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.29 and a 200-day moving average of $309.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

