Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $193.17 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $193,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.