Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 441,019 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $160,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $335.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

