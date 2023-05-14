Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 935,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,437. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.
In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
