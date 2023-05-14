Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Short Interest Update

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 19,890,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 935,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,437. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

