Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $225.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.08.

Shares of VMC opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

