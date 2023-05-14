W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of W. R. Berkley worth $194,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

