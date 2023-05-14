Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.