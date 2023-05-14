Warner Financial Inc. Buys 870 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
