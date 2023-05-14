Warner Financial Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

