Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Warner Financial Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

