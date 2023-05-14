Warner Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Warner Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.