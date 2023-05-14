Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,359,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

