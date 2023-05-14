Warner Financial Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.32 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.