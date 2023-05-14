Warner Financial Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Warner Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

