Warner Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,378 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 259,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 490,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 209,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

