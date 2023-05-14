Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 276,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,080,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

NYSE WCN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

