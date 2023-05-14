Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $335.27.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters has a one year low of $262.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.63.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

