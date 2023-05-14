WAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.44 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $186.44 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,981,835,611 coins and its circulating supply is 3,304,022,917 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,981,435,319.8571076 with 3,276,097,298.6128483 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05587323 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,243,391.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

