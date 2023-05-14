Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $145.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after acquiring an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

