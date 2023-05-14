Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.