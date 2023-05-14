Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.22.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 121.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,082,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.