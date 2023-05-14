Wrapped TRON One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.01 billion and approximately $2.77 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06940934 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,386,623.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

