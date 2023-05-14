Wrapped TRON (WTRX) One Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.04 billion and approximately $2.31 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06940934 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,386,623.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

