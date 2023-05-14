yearn.finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.70 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $225.68 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,842.81 or 0.25405567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,981 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

