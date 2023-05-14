yearn.finance (YFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.18 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $224.18 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,797.25 or 0.25338065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,981 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

