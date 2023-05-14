Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,446,000 after acquiring an additional 279,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

