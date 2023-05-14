Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global raised Yum China from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Yum China by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

